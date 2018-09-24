Modern Racing Support Trailer Headed to No Mercy 9

Modern Racing, the venture formed by championship-winning tuner and motorsports electronics expert Justin Elkes, has added a dedicated racer support trailer to its capabilities.

Stocked with a wide array of products from Racepak, MSD, Holley EFI, and more, the trailer has made stops at several Professional Drag Racers Association (PDRA) races in 2018, and will make its first appearance at a drag radial race when DuckX Productions’ No Mercy 9 hits South Georgia Motorsports Park in Adel, GA, on September 26-30.

“We’ve received a lot of positive feedback on the support trailer from the racers that we’ve helped at the track this year,” Elkes said. “We have a lot of great products that fast doorslammer racers may need during a race weekend, as well as the ability to provide on-site wiring services.

“Modern Racing has worked with several drag radial racers over the last couple of years, and we know what these racers need,” Elkes continued. “One product in particular that we’re excited to bring to No Mercy 9 is the new 10” Shock Travel Kitfrom Racepak. This kit was specifically designed for drag radial racers, so I’m looking forward to helping them understand the benefits of this new product.”

Located in Mooresville, NC, known as “Race City USA,” Modern Racing was created with the mission to be the best source for purchasing high-quality electronics and data acquisition components. By also offering tuning, consulting, data acquisition analysis, wiring, fabrication, machining, and complete racing operation housing and management, Modern Racing is a one-stop-shop.

Look for the Modern Racing support trailer on the manufacturer’s midway at South Georgia Motorsports Park. Also, check out Modern Racing at www.modernracing.net and on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, stop by the facility at 176-E Knob Hill Road in Mooresville, or call (704) 576-7337 for more information.

