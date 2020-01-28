Modern Racing Continues Presenting Sponsorship of PDRA Mid-Atlantic Showdown

Modern Racing, a one-stop-shop for motorsports electronics, wiring and fabrication services, will continue its role as the presenting sponsor of the second race on the Professional Drag Racers Association (PDRA) 2020 No Warning Labels Tour. The 2020 PDRA Mid-Atlantic Showdown presented by Modern Racing will take place May 7-9 at Virginia Motorsports Park in Dinwiddie, Va.

“Modern Racing is a true partner of the PDRA in every sense of the term,” said Will Smith, marketing director, PDRA. “[Modern Racing founder] Justin Elkes and his team have been attending PDRA races as tuners and technical advisers since the beginning of the series, then Modern Racing joined on as a midway vendor providing support and service for our racers. Their continued role as the presenting sponsor of the Mid-Atlantic Showdown really adds to their presence with the PDRA.”

Originally formed as a solo venture by Elkes in 2006, Modern Racing is now a full-service motorsports electronics, wiring and fabrication shop located in Mooresville, N.C. Modern Racing stocks a variety of products from industry-leading manufacturers and has a staff of talented fabricators and wiring and electronics experts able to provide service at Modern’s multi-bay facility in Mooresville.

“PDRA is our home,” said Justin Elkes, founder, Modern Racing. “As we expand our product line and launch our new website, we’re excited to remain an important figure in PDRA through sponsorship and racer support.”

PDRA teams can expect to see Elkes and members of the Modern Racing team at PDRA races with the Modern Racing trackside support trailer. The trailer includes a Brown & Miller hose-crimping machine, plus a variety of products from industry-leading manufacturers. Services that can’t be completed trackside are handled at Modern Racing’s shop in Mooresville, a fairly short drive from most races on the PDRA tour.

“We have a new shop and the best team in the business, with chassis design, fabrication, and wiring, and we’re happy to support one of the best sanctioning bodies in the world,” Elkes said.

The PDRA Mid-Atlantic Showdown presented by Modern Racing will feature professional racing in Penske Racing Shocks/PRS Pro Boost, Switzer Dynamics Pro Nitrous, Liberty’s Gears Extreme Pro Stock, $hameless Racing Pro Outlaw 632 and Drag 965 Pro Nitrous Motorcycle. The event will also include the PDRA’s sportsman stars in MagnaFuel Top Sportsman, Lucas Oil Top Dragster, Coolshirt Pro Jr. Dragster, Gilbert Motorsports Top Jr. Dragster and Edelbrock Bracket Bash.

For more information and to buy tickets for the PDRA Mid-Atlantic Showdown presented by Modern Racing at Virginia Motorsports Park, visit www.PDRA660.com.

