Mickey Thompson Introduces SD-5 Black Wheel Line

Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels has enhanced its wheel line up with the new SD-5 Black, which features contemporary styling and a sleek satin black finish.

The SD-5 Black includes an open lug cap design, with dimensional milled spokes and an attractive spot-faced outer lip. The SD-5 Black is available in sizes from 15×8 to 20×9, with appropriate bolt circles and backspacing.

“The new SD-5 Black wheels highlight the dedication to quality, design and innovation Mickey Thompson has become so well known for,” said Ken Warner, Vice President of Marketing for Mickey Thompson. “These wheels are the perfect combination of style and function for today’s truck, and Jeep enthusiasts.”

For more information, visit http://www.mickeythompsontires.com/wheels/sd-5/

Comments