Matusek Earns First J&A Service NHRA Pro Mod Win at Houston

Steve Matusek raced to his first NHRA J&A Service Pro Mod Drag Racing Series event win Sunday at the SpringNationals at Royal Purple Raceway. This weekend’s Pro Mod racing was presented by Real Pro Mod Association and is the second of 12 races on the season.

Matusek cruised his Aeromotive ’68 Camaro to a 8.985-second pass at 124.96 mph after his opponent, Shane Molinari left the starting line before the Christmas Tree was activated.

“For me, it’s about family,” Matusek said. “The racing’s great, but it’s all about family. Danny Rowe, [his wife] Val, my wife Lori, our team, Jimmy Rector. For us, it’s family, and this is for the whole team. I couldn’t have done it without them and this is a special day.”

Also during the day’s racing, Mike Castellana, who was the No. 1 qualifier, set the national elapsed time record with his second-round pass of 5.685 at 252.99. Castellana ultimately fell to Matusek in the semifinals.

Matusek defeated Danny Rowe in the quarterfinals before facing Castellana. Molinari took down Mike Janis and No. 2 qualifier Jonathon Gray before losing in the finals.

NHRA J&A Service Pro Mod Drag Racing returns April 28-30 at the eighth annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals in Charlotte.

