MAHLE Service Solutions ShopPRO® 10-Ton Wheel Lift; Perfect for Shops with Low Ceiling Heights

MAHLE Service Solutions has introduced the ShopPRO® CWL-10; an innovative air operated midrise 10-ton commercial wheel lift that provides a shop with unsurpassed flexibility and quick access to major components on all types of vehicles. The wheel lift system takes all the guess work out of safely lifting any vehicle, while the positive pinning system provides safe and clear access under one end of the vehicle.

The CWL-10 is ideally suited for shops with low ceiling heights and features a built-in vehicle support stand that allows complete open access under the vehicle. The 100 percent air operated system provides years of maintenance and worry-free lifting.

The portable design eliminates the need for a dedicated bay. The maximum lifting height of 24 inches is perfect for major component removal. It also increases shop productivity because there is no wasted time removing aerodynamics from vehicles.

The CWL-10 has a wide, spring loaded base to provide users with a stable platform to allow for the secure lifting of a wide array of vehicles. The unit comes with small wheel adapters. A dual trigger control valve allows for the synchronized raising and lowering of a vehicle.

MAHLE Service Solutions has partnered with Gray Manufacturing to offer ShopPRO® – a full line of the highest quality hydraulic and pneumatic equipment for the commercial vehicle market. The ShopPRO product line includes 12 family product categories: air lifts, axle jacks, component lifts, engine stands, fluid handling, forklift jacks, service jacks, shop cranes, shop presses, support stands, vehicle lifts and wheel service equipment. This is the broadest line of U.S. made lifting equipment in the heavy duty marketplace.

For more information about MAHLE Aftermarket Service Solutions and the complete line of ShopPRO products, visit http://www.servicesolutions.mahle.com/en/products/shoppro-jacks-and-lifting/.

Comments