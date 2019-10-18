MAHLE Motorsport Introduces Shelf Stock GT-R 1L Stroker PowerPak Plus Piston Kit

MAHLE Motorsport, manufacturer of the world’s most winning race pistons, introduces the GT-R 4.1L Stroker PowerPak Plus Piston Kit. Developed alongside the 3,000 horsepower Skyline GTR’s, the MAHLE Motorsport GTR 4.1L PowerPak kit was engineered for high horsepower applications.

The new shelf stock GT-R PowerPak Plus kit (part #930285660) features a lightweight thick slipper skirt style forging manufactured from 2618 aluminum alloy for additional high temp strength. MAHLE’s GRAFAL® skirt coating reduces friction and increases scruffing resistance by providing a unique cushioning property that absorbs hard contact between the piston skirt and the cylinder bore.

Top and second ring lands are optimized for higher piston speeds and boost pressure. The hard anodized top ring groove protects against micro-welding ensuring optimum ring performance over the life of the engine. Designed with larger valve pockets to accommodate up to +1.00mm larger valve diameters, as well as wrist pin support strengthened, the pistons are able to handle higher inertia loads of a large output racing engine.

The GT-R PowerPak Plus Kit comes complete with a nitride steel 1.2mm top, 1.2mm tapered 2nd and 2.5mm oil ring set for superior ring-to-cylinder sealing with low mass and an extended RPM range without a loss of ring stability. This kit accommodates most aftermarket connecting rods.

For more information about MAHLE Motorsport’s high performance GT-R PowerPak Plus Piston Kit, visit www.mahlemotorsports.com, or call MAHLE Motorsport toll free at 888-255-1942.

