MAHLE Motorsport Introduces 20° Big Block Chevy Elite Sportsman Drag Series PowerPak Plus Piston Kit

MAHLE Motorsport, a leading manufacturer of forged racing pistons and rings trusted by some of the top names in drag racing, now offers a 20° BBC Elite Sportsman PowerPak Plus Piston Kit developed for 20° cylinder heads.

Designed to maximize HP for 20° aluminum big block Chevy cylinder heads capable of 1,200+ HP, this kit works seamlessly with the Brodix (BP, SR-20, BR), Dart Pro 1 and more, popular with high HP, high-load race series. MAHLE’s Sportsman Drag Series pistons are designed to add attention to drag race specific stress areas. The MAHLE PowerPak Plus Piston Kit is a race-proven piston assembly kit featuring lightweight pistons with a true slipper skirt, 2618 alloy forgings, dual coatings, lateral gas ports for increased ring seal, advanced CNC finished pin bore and forced pin oiling. Externally strutted and with profile and ovality geometries, the 20° BBC Elite Sportsman Drag Series PowerPak Plus Kit is sold complete with pistons, wrist pins, and circlips.

Pistons are grooved for a .043, .043, 3.0mm precision ring set that also is available for purchase separately (standard or tension); all manufactured to exacting tolerances to ensure maximum performance with a longer life cycle. Performance coatings include a phosphate dry lubricant that is used to protect against ring micro-welding and pin galling during initial startup and break-in followed by MAHLE’s proprietary Grafal® anti-fraction skirt coating to reduce drag, scuffing, friction, cylinder bore wear and piston noise.

For more information about MAHLE Motorsport’s 20° BBC Elite Sportsman Drag Series PowerPak Plus Kit visit www.MahleMotorsports.com, or call MAHLE Motorsport toll free at 888-255-1942.

