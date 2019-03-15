Line-X Named Presenting Sponsor of PDRA North-South Shootout

LINE-X, a global leader in protective coatings development and availability, has been named the presenting sponsor of the third race on the Professional Drag Racers Association (PDRA) 2019 tour. The PDRA North-South Shootout presented by LINE-X Protective Coatings will take place May 2-4 at Maryland International Raceway in Budds Creek, Md.

“PDRA is excited to welcome LINE-X Protective Coatings as the presenting sponsor of our Maryland event,” said Will Smith, marketing director, PDRA. “They’re a new PDRA event sponsor, but they’re not new to the PDRA scene. We’re glad to have LINE-X involved in this new expanded role.”

With over 25 years of industry experience and technical expertise, LINE-X is known as a market leader in spray-on truck bedliners. LINE-X is the largest automotive aftermarket retail franchise in North America, while the LINE-X Franchise Network has operations expanding around the globe.

Jim Gloyd, a LINE-X franchise owner in Frederick, Md., sponsored Moroso Pro Boost star Chuck Ulsch during the 2018 season. Frederick LINE-X will continue to sponsor Ulsch this season, while also stepping up with other local LINE-X franchise owners to support the North-South Shootout.

“It seemed like a dream opportunity to sponsor our home race on the PDRA tour,” said Gloyd, who is also a crew member on Ulsch’s supercharged ’68 Camaro. “I decided to go in collectively with some of the other LINE-X dealers: Bay Line-X (Glen Burnie, Md.) and LINE-X of Southern Maryland (Prince Frederick, Md.). I just thought it was a good spot to be in and great exposure.”

LINE-X manufactures a number of bedliners, protective coatings and accessories, which are then applied by the company’s network of franchisees. Gloyd said many of LINE-X’s products can be utilized by drag racers at the track and in industrial settings.

“Most of the people who are in drag racing own pickup trucks, plus we can spray trailers, golf carts, tow vehicles and accessories,” Gloyd said. “The races are a great opportunity to network with the PDRA teams and tell them about what we offer. Plus, we just like racing.”

The eight-race 2019 PDRA Tour will kick off at the PDRA East Coast Nationals presented by FuelTech, April 4-6 at GALOT Motorsports Park in Benson, N.C.

