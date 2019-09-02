John Force Racing Announces Partnership Extension With Chevrolet

At the 65th running of the Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals, it was officially announced that John Force Racing and Chevrolet have agreed to a multi-year partnership extension.

“I want to thank Chevrolet and everyone who has faith in John Force Racing. I got a job to do and that’s to win and sell Chevrolet cars and trucks. They want winners and I told them we’d give it everything we’ve got and that’s all you can do. Trusting in us and re-signing us, that’s pretty cool,” said John Force, CEO and owner of John Force Racing and driver of this weekend’s PEAK Chevrolet Performance Accessories Chevrolet Camaro SS. “I started with Chevrolet. I’ll never forget that. We’re helping to keep that Chevrolet name alive in the NHRA because they keep John Force Racing and 140 employees alive and we just thank you for that, Chevrolet.”

“We are proud to continue to partner with John Force and his race team,” said Jim Campbell, Chevrolet Vice President Performance and Motorsports. “John is the best. He is an incredible champion and a legend, and we are thrilled that John Force Racing and Chevrolet will continue to race together.”

The legendary drag racing team and automobile titan have had a storied history. Team owner and CEO John Force has won 72 of his 150 NHRA victories in a General Motors vehicle, 19 of which have come in a Chevrolet. His first final round in 1979 was in a Chevrolet, his first win came in an Oldsmobile in Montreal 1987 and Force’s first three of 16 championships came in an Oldsmobile. His fourth championship, in 1994, came in a Chevrolet.

Since returning to Chevrolet in 2015, John Force Racing has produced two championships (2017 Funny Car with Robert Hight and Top Fuel Dragster with Brittany Force) and 40 national event wins (Robert Hight, 16 Funny Car; John Force, 9 Funny Car; Brittany Force, 9 Top Fuel, Courtney Force, 5 Funny Car and Austin Prock, 1 Top Fuel).

Already this season, John Force Racing has taken Chevrolet to eight winner’s circles: five with Funny Car points leader Hight, including his 50th career victory; one with John Force, which was his milestone 150th career victory; one with Brittany Force, who is second in the Top Fuel points; and one with Top Fuel rookie phenom Austin Prock.

Comments