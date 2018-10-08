Jeremy Ray Secures First NHRA Pro Mod Wally at Dallas

Jermey Ray raced to his first career victory during the E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by J&A Service portion of the AAA Texas NHRA FallNationals. This weekend’s Pro Mod racing, presented by Bruce Lowrie Chevrolet, is the 10th of 12 races this season.

Ray won on a holeshot with his pass of 5.785-second at 248.07 mph in his ’63 Corvette to Justin Bond’s 5.774 at 255.53. This is his first season in the E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series.

“We just had to keep everything together,” Ray stated. “You have to be perfect every time you go up to the line. Everything worked well here though. The tuning was good, I was driving good and was able to just keep ahead on everything.”

Ray defeated Steve Jackson, Steven Whitelely and No. 1 qualifier Sidnei Frigo to advance to the finals.

E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series continues at the NHRA Carolina Nationals on Oct. 12-14 at zMAX Dragway located in Charlotte, N.C.

