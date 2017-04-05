JEGS Engine Break-In Oil Now Available in 10W-30 and 20W-50

Break in your newly built engine the right way with JEGS High Zinc Engine Break-in oil. Formulated to allow optimal ring seal and protection of rotating assembly components from initial startup wear. JEGS combines highly refined mineral oil, preferred for engine break-in, with additives containing high levels of zinc and phosphorus to provide maximum protection during initial engine break-in. JEGS Break-in Oil is fully formulated and does not require the use of any other chemical additives. Available in one-quart containers. Made in the USA!

Please click http://www.jegs.com/i/JEGS-Performance-Products/555/28067/10002/-1 and http://www.jegs.com/i/JEGS-Performance-Products/555/28068/10002/-1 or call JEGS at (800) 345-4545 for further information. JEGS meets the automotive needs of street, race, classic, muscle, truck, off-road & more! In addition to replacement parts & aftermarket accessories, you’ll find Extensive Selection, Unmatched Value, and Lifetime Support at JEGS High Performance… Family owned and operated since 1960.

Comments