JEGS Adds Aluminum & Cast Iron Trans-Brake Valve Body Kits for GM TH400 and Powerglide
Get the consistency you need with JEGS Trans-Brakes! When a JEGS Trans-Brake is engaged, wheel movement and vehicle creep is eliminated. The engine can rev as high as the torque converter stall will allow. Power is instantly transferred to the rear tires once the brake is released and you’re at the finish line. JEGS Trans-Brake Valve Body Kits are complete with hardware and ready to install.
