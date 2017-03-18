Jackson Races to Early Lead in Gatornationals Pro Mod Qualifying

Steve “Stevie Fast” Jackson powered to the qualifying lead Friday during the NHRA J&A Service Pro Mod Drag Racing Series portion of the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway. This weekend’s Pro Mod racing, presented by Jerry Bickel Race Cars, Inc., is the first of 12 events on the season.

Jackson made his NHRA J&A Service Pro Mod Drag Racing Series debut in his ‘17 Camaro and raced to the top qualifying position with his track record elapsed time pass of 5.781-seconds at 251.58 mph.

“It’s awesome, I mean, we got here just hoping to qualify. And everybody always says that, but we picked the car up six or seven days ago,” Jackson said. “I told the guys before we took it and tested it we wanted to try and qualify 16th and get beat first round and we’d call it a success. We took it out. First round down the track in Bradenton two days ago, it ran good. So we got here, I told the boys, I don’t want to just qualify – I want to qualify in the top half. After the first run today I thought we were gonna go to the front. We had it real wicked up there. I wasn’t going up there to putt it up to the green, I was going to knock it in the hole from about 300 yards out.”

Defending NHRA J&A Service Pro Mod Drag Racing Series world champion Rickie Smith is third with his run of 5.800 at 252.00. Sidnei Frigo is second with a 5.795 pass at 256.70. Currently the field is the quickest in the history of the NHRA J&A Service Pro Mod Drag Racing Series with Kevin Fiscus currently qualified with a time of 5.882 seconds in the 16th position.

Pro Mod Series qualifying will continue at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Saturday with the first round of eliminations at 4:15 p.m.

