Tech
Indy Fuel Cell Caps Now Available From JAZ Products
JAZ Products billet aluminum Indy style caps are a replica of a cap that was used in early American automobile racing. These fuel cell caps feature the convenience of a new cap with that perfect vintage look.
The Indy Cap is available in a 12-bolt version, with a 5-3/8″ bolt circle diameter and the Indy Cap Jr. comes as a 6-bolt cap with a 4-3/8″ bolt circle diameter.
Both cap assemblies come complete with all hardware and gasket.
