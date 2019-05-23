Impact Releases New Phenom SS Helmet

New for 2019 is Impacts first FIA 8859-2015 homologated helmet. The Phenom SS was designed to meet the requirements of the new FIA 8859-2015 and the New Snell SA2015 ratings. Using a proprietary Carbon-Kevlar composition, the shells offer greater strength at a lighter weight than helmets manufactured from traditional fiberglass composites.

The helmet has also been wind-tunnel tested to maximize exterior vent placement and flow, while reducing buffeting in open cockpit applications. Impact also introduces a new size: Medium/Large. This M/L size takes advantage of using the smaller, XS-MED shell which is lighter and more compact than the standard size Large shell.

The Phenom SS features a wide, peripheral eye opening that can be used for open wheel or closed cockpit driving. Multiple exterior vents increase circulation to a redesigned interior. The interior has channels which not only cool the drivers head, but has additional channels which route air towards the shield, which reduces the chance of shield fogging.

The Phenom SS has removable, washable padding that can be repositioned for a comfortable fit. All interior seams have been removed from areas where greater pressure is exerted on the head. The Phenom SS has also been designed to accommodate a drink tube and an intercom system. Available in flat black only, sizes XS to XXL. The Phenom SS has Hans clips pre-installed which can easily be removed and replaced with the FHR post of your choice. FIA 8859-2015 (with Hans posts installed) and Snell SA2015 approved (regardless of FHR posts installed).

