IDIDIT’s Vintage Wires Launches New Website

Vintage Wires® (an IDIDIT brand) has launched a revamped website with added functionality and information for customers.

The unique design of Vintage Wires allows customers to add the old-school look of classic fabric-covered ignition wires to their build while incorporating the convenience and safety of modern wiring systems, making them a popular choice for vintage racers and other classic projects.

Vintage Wires® uses a proven spark-carrying technology, 7.8 mm EPDM Silicone Insulation, spiral wound suppression core and a lacquered cotton braid covering. Universal Ignition Cable Kits are available for four, six and eight-cylinder applications. Boots, terminals, dialectric grease and installation instructions are also included.

The updated website allows classic enthusiasts shop the company’s complete line of classic ignition cables at retail prices and/or locate Vintage Wires® dealers near them.

“We are pleased to offer our valued customers around the globe added options and convenience when it comes to placing their orders, while maintaining our commitment to dozens of brick-and-mortar locations throughout the continental United States,” said Trever Cornwell of IDIDIT.

Vintage Wires® was acquired in 2017 by custom steering column maker IDIDIT, blending the two companies’ missions to bring modern technology and convenience to classic vehicles while maintaining the original aesthetics.

Visit www.vintagewires.com for more information or to place an order. For model applications and ordering information, contact ididit at (517) 424-0577 or email sales@ididit.com.

