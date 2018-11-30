Horsepower Wars $10K Drag Shootout Dream Team ’90 Mustang Parts Combos Now Available at Summit Racing

What do you get when you pair legendary drag radial and small-tire Mustang great Dwayne “Big Daddy” Gutridge with a hand-picked team of builders and tuners? You get the Horsepower Wars $10K Drag Shootout Dream Team, which put together a 1990 Mustang using a combination of new and used parts in just 10 days.

The Dream Team then faced the other three $10K Drag Shootout competitors at 2018 'Shakedown at the Summit' event at Summit Racing Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio to race for the championship and all the glory that came with victory.

Summit Racing’s Dream Team Parts Combos feature new parts used to build the Mustang.

Engine Combo

The team’s engine is based on a GM LM7 long block—scored from the Horsepower Wars staff for $260—upgraded with Mahle gas-ported forged pistons, ARP main cap studs, and Clevite main and rod bearings. The cam is a custom-ground COMP roller. The used LM7 cylinder heads were upgraded with a COMP Cams valve spring and retainer kit, a Summit Racing LS lifter and guide kit, and a Summit Racing rocker arm trunnion kit.

Induction and Ignition Combo

The induction system is based around a used LS truck intake manifold and throttle body with used EFI system parts. The factory computer manages the engine via HP Tuners software. The oomph for the LS is a BorgWarner SX400 76mm turbocharger; our combo includes a Summit Racing turbocharger that is very close to the BorgWarner unit. The team plumbed the turbo system using scrap aluminum tubing, a Mishimoto intercooler and Turbosmart wastegate, and a used blow-off valve. The fuel system features a MagnaFuel electric fuel pump and fuel pressure regulator, plus a set of Summit Racing fuel rails. The ignition consists of E3 coil packs, ignition wires, and spark plugs.

Drivetrain and Chassis Combo

The Mustang’s factory 8.8 rear axle came with a set of 3.73 gears, which the team freshened with Strange 35-spline axles and a Strange spool. The transmission is a used Turbo 400 backed by a TCI 10 inch Ultimate StreetFighter torque converter. Like the rest of the $10K Shootout teams, the Dream Team welded in a Rhodes Race Cars 10-point roll cage and driveshaft loop.

Suspension and Brakes Combo

The Mustang’s rear suspension got BMR Racing adjustable upper and non-adjustable lower control arms, BMR low-friction spherical control arm bearings, factory coil springs, and a used anti-sway bar. Up front are Moog R-Series lower control arms, Strange Engineering single-adjustable shocks, and QA1 springs. The front brakes are Baer’s Deep Stage SS4+ discs, and the Racestar 91 Series wheels are shod with the mandated Mickey Thompson

tires.

Electrical and Safety Combo

Like the other teams, the Dream Team installed a Ron Francis Bare Bonz wiring kit and switch panel; a Moroso battery box and battery disconnect switch; and a Summit Racing five-point camlock safety harness, roll bar padding, and transmission blanket. For good measure, the Dream Team added a Summit Racing aluminum racing seat.

