Hagan, S. Torrence And Local Favorite Line Lead Qualifying On Friday In Brainerd

Matt Hagan leads the pack in Funny Car at Brainerd International Raceway, powering to the top qualifying spot on Friday during the 38th annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals.

Steve Torrence (Top Fuel) and Jason Line (Pro Stock) are also provisional No. 1 qualifiers in their respective categories at the 17th of 24 races during the 2019 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series season. The event is also the one of the last chances for drivers to secure a place in NHRA’s playoffs, the Countdown to the Championship, so the fight for qualifying points is fierce.

Hagan went 3.890-seconds at 328.46 mph in his Mopar Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody Funny Car. If it holds, Hagan would earn his first No. 1 qualifier of 2019 and 35th in his career. Jack Beckman drove to the second spot with a 3.908 at 325.53, and Robert Hight sits in third after a pass of 3.924 at 326.48.

“Rolling here and having two great laps off the bat, there’s a lot of confidence right now,” said Hagan. “The car was digging early, and I knew it was on a good run but you’re trying not to oversteer it either and let it settle back into the groove. Dickie (Venables, Crew Chief) has a lot of confidence in the combo that we’ve got; the window’s a lot bigger right now and this is the momentum we need to head into the countdown.”

Top Fuel’s S. Torrence put up a strong blast of 3.738 at 328.70 to go to No. 1 in his Capco Contractors dragster. It would be his fourth of 2019 and 23rd in his career if it holds. Mike Salinas is second with a 3.743 at 329.58, and Leah Pritchett is a spot behind in third after going 3.756 at 325.92.

In Pro Stock, local favorite Line went 6.606 at 207.27 to take the provisional No. 1 spot in his Summit Racing Equipment Chevrolet Camaro. If it holds, Line would gain his 55th career No. 1 qualifier and his second of the 2019 season. Erica Enders is right behind in second after her pass of 6.616 at 206.99, while Deric Kramer went 6.627 at 207.50 to sit third.

Qualifying continues Saturday at the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at 1:30 p.m. CT.

***

BRAINERD, Minn. — Friday’s results after the first two of four rounds of qualifying for the 38th annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway, 17th of 24 events in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series. Qualifying will continue Saturday for Sunday’s final eliminations.

Top Fuel — 1. Steve Torrence, 3.738 seconds, 328.70 mph; 2. Mike Salinas, 3.743, 329.58; 3. Leah Pritchett, 3.756, 325.53; 4. Billy Torrence, 3.763, 325.53; 5. Clay Millican, 3.765, 318.77; 6. Doug Kalitta, 3.768, 325.92; 7. Austin Prock, 3.769, 323.35; 8. Scott Palmer, 3.771, 316.60; 9. Terry McMillen, 3.794, 323.66; 10. Richie Crampton, 3.814, 314.17; 11. Antron Brown, 3.849, 322.58; 12. Brittany Force, 3.906, 274.11; 13. Kyle Wurtzel, 3.962, 267.75; 14. Luigi Novelli, 4.171, 244.03; 15. Terry Totten, 4.366, 189.12.

Funny Car — 1. Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.890, 328.46; 2. Jack Beckman, Charger, 3.908, 325.53; 3. Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.924, 326.48; 4. Shawn Langdon, Toyota Camry, 3.935, 318.02; 5. Ron Capps, Charger, 3.936, 321.04; 6. Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.950, 322.96; 7. Jonnie Lindberg, Mustang, 3.963, 322.65; 8. John Force, Camaro, 3.963, 319.37; 9. Paul Lee, Charger, 3.969, 318.69; 10. Tommy Johnson Jr., Charger, 3.995, 316.52; 11. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 4.030, 300.93; 12. Bob Bode, Mustang, 4.038, 311.05; 13. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 4.076, 277.32; 14. Jim Campbell, Charger, 4.304, 231.20; 15. Dale Creasy Jr., Charger, 4.341, 234.49; 16. J.R. Todd, Camry, 4.555, 181.81. Not Qualified: 17. Cruz Pedregon, 6.077, 108.98.

Pro Stock — 1. Jason Line, Chevy Camaro, 6.606, 207.27; 2. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.616, 206.99; 3. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.627, 207.50; 4. Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.627, 206.54; 5. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.628, 205.63; 6. Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.633, 206.64; 7. Fernando Cuadra, Camaro, 6.640, 206.89; 8. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.643, 206.01; 9. Alex Laughlin, Camaro, 6.643, 205.79; 10. Richard Freeman, Camaro, 6.657, 206.39; 11. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.663, 206.20; 12. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Camaro, 6.668, 205.79; 13. Val Smeland, Camaro, 6.673, 206.51; 14. Shane Tucker, Camaro, 6.692, 206.04; 15. Wally Stroupe, Camaro, 6.725, 204.70; 16. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.728, 205.19. Not Qualified: 17. Alan Prusiensky, 6.784, 203.12; 18. Cristian Cuadra, 6.794, 202.33; 19. Robert River, 6.858, 198.47; 20. Mark Hogan, 6.897, 198.41.

Comments