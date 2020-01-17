Greg Anderson, KB Racing See Bright Future For Team, Pro Stock

The first race of NHRA’s 2020 Mello Yello Drag Racing Series is just a few short weeks away, and Greg Anderson, driver of the red Summit Racing Chevrolet Camaro, is eager to get this show on the road. The four-time Pro Stock series champion is not only eager to launch into another full season of competition, but he is also optimistic about the future of the sport, of the Pro Stock class, and of Team Summit.

“KB Racing has an exciting year ahead of us, with some really neat things that should be coming down the pipeline,” said Anderson. “We’ve worked hard all winter so that we could have a great year, and the plan is to hit the ground running with the two Summit Racing Chevrolet Camaros and each of the KB Racing-powered cars.”

Anderson enters the season with 94 national event wins on his scorecard, just three back from Warren Johnson, who is at the top of the all-time win list in the class. Anderson isn’t actively chasing the milestone, but he is concentrated on bringing home trophies that will lead to a championship at season’s end.

“I’ve said it again and again these past couple of years; this class is tougher than ever. Wins don’t come easy, but we go to every race with the expectation that we can bring back a trophy for Ken Black and Summit Racing,” said Anderson. “It’s been ‘all hands on deck’ this winter even more than usual, because we missed the opportunity to bring that big trophy home last year. Every single person in the KB Racing shop is working towards the same goal, and hopefully, this year we’ll achieve what we set out to do. It’ll be a battle, but we’re ready for it.”

Anderson sees the recent announcement of Summit Racing teammate Jason Line turning in his driving gloves at the end of the year as another opportunity for growth in a class that is becoming stronger with each day. Outside of the KB Racing camp, fresh faces in the class have been both rumored and confirmed for the near future, and in 2019 every race saw a full field.

“There is a positive surge in Pro Stock right now, across the board,” he said. “It will be an adjustment for all of us when Jason moves out of the driver’s seat at the end of this year, just because it will be different, but he is still going to be involved in every facet of this team other than sitting behind the steering wheel of the car.

“We’re all grateful to Ken Black and Summit Racing for their continued support of the team and this class, and we’re looking forward to positive things in the future as we move forward together.”

The 60th annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals will take place February 6-9, 2020, at Auto Club Raceway at Pomona. For tickets go to NHRA.com.

