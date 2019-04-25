Goodson Tools & Supplies For Engine Builders Expands Crankshaft Polishing Belt Line

Goodson Tools & Supplies for Engine Builders has expanded its line of Crankshaft Polishing Belts to include more sizes, grits and abrasives.

Chris Jensen, Goodson Tech Department, said, “The newest addition to our crank polishing

belts is a Blue 800 Grit Belt with a film substrate, a durable Mylar joint and scrum backing. The

scrum backing acts as cushion for the abrasive to control pressure on the face of the belt.”

Jensen added that the scrum backing also prevents the film backing from grooving the rollers on the

polisher. In addition to this new belt, Goodson has expanded its selection of Premium Ruby

Aluminum-Oxide Crankshaft Polishing Belts and Standard Aluminum-Oxide Crankshaft Polishing

Belts to include belts from ¾” to 2” wide in 60”, 64”, 70”, 72” and 77” long. Grits start at 240.

Rounding out Goodson’s crankshaft polishing belt assortment include:

Scalloped Premium Ceramic Micro Polishing Belts

Fine Finish Aluminum-Oxide Polishing Belts

Scotch-Brite Style Micro and Super-Micro Polishing Belts

Standard Scalloped Edge Polishing Belts

Abrasive Cork Super Fine Finish Polishing Belts

For more information, contact Goodson at 1-800-533-8010 or visit the website at

goodson.com.

