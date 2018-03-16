GO BIG: Mickey Thompson’s 31-Inch ET Street S/S is One of the World’s Largest Drag Radial Tires

Mickey Thompson’s ET Street S/S defined the drag radial tire, and with the release of four new fitments built for late model, high-horsepower muscle cars, Pro Street racers can now go even bigger and bolder from the street to the strip.

Built for powerful Pro Street applications that demand improved traction and the ride and handling of a radial, the ET Street S/S is now available in new P285/30R20, 29X15.00R15LT, 29X18.00R15LT and 31X18.00R15LT sizes.

Mickey Thompson is well-regarded as the innovator of drag radial race tires, and the new 31-inch ET Street S/S is one of the world’s largest.

The ET Street S/S radial pairs well with Mickey Thompson’s Sportsman S/R skinny front radial tires for drag race applications.

“The ET Street S/S is an incredible street performance tire that’s also ready for the drag strip on the weekend,” said Ken Warner, Vice President of Marketing for Mickey Thompson. “Featuring Mickey Thompson’s race-proven R2 compound, the radial handles confidently on the street and really performs at the track.”

For more information, go to http://www.mickeythompsontires.com/drag-tires/et-street-s-s

