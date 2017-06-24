Get Better Tire-Pressure Readings with AirTek Pressure Controls

AirTek Pressure Controls will allow you to check pressure, release pressure or add pressure all in one handheld manifold. The AirTek trigger grip manifold and our specially designed valve stems form a closed loop system that takes full advantage of today’s high-end gauges. This is literally a click in-click out quick connect tire valve. You loose no air pressure connecting, disconnecting or reading pressure. You will get pressure readings that repeat within 1/100th (depending on the guage) of a pound time after time. Log onto www.airtekpc.com for more information.

• Fill, Bleed & Read –all in a handheld manifold

• Fits any 1⁄4’’ pipe gauge

• See Video of Luke Bogacki using AirTek on www.airtekpc.com

