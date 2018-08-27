Gary Pritchett Teams up With Jonnie Lindberg for Top Alcohol Funny Car Debut at Indy

Gary Pritchett, who is best known for his successful seven-year career as the clutch specialist on Steve Torrence’s CAPCO Contractors Top Fuel Dragster, will be pulling double duty at the 64th annual Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway, August 30-September 3.

Pritchett will not only turn wrenches for Torrence, but he will pilot NHRA Funny Car Driver Jonnie Lindberg’s Top Alcohol Funny Car.

“I am very grateful for the opportunity” Pritchett said. “Not only to Jonnie (Lindberg) for giving me the opportunity drive his family alcohol car, but also to the Torrence family for allowing me to take this step closer to reaching my ultimate goal of driving a nitro Funny Car on the NHRA circuit someday.”

Outside of Lindberg, the only other driver to pilot the family alcohol funny car is brother Johan.

“Jonnie and I are very good friends and he has followed my career as a driver,” the Virginia native said. “We’ve joked about racing the car in competition, and finally decided why not debut at the biggest race of the year.”

This is the first time Pritchett will drive a Top Alcohol Funny Car in NHRA competition. Pritchett, a current Top Fuel license holder has previously match raced Lindberg’s Funny Car in 2017, and made additional passes at the 2018 U.S. Nationals test session, where he became officially licensed in order to enter the race.

In additional to growing up in the NHRA Jr Drag Racing League beginning at 8 years old, racing a Super Comp car on occasion, and working full time since 2007 on nitro teams with industry greats like Joe Hartley and Hot Rod Fuller, his Alcohol Funny Car driving experience comes from his godmother and IHRA Funny Car icon Bunny Burkett.