FuelTech Renews as Presenting Sponsor of Season-Opening PDRA East Coast Nationals

FuelTech, an international company specializing in innovative engine management systems, has renewed as the presenting sponsor of the Professional Drag Racers Association’s (PDRA) season-opening race on the 2020 No Warning Labels Tour. The 2020 PDRA East Coast Nationals presented by FuelTech will take place April 2-4 at GALOT Motorsports Park in Benson, N.C.

“We’re thrilled to welcome back FuelTech as the presenting sponsor of our season-opening East Coast Nationals,” said Will Smith, marketing director, PDRA. “FuelTech was the first company to sign on as an event presenting sponsor last season, and it’s great to have their continued support. A lot of our racers have joined the FuelTech movement and it shows in their performance.”

FuelTech has been an industry leader and a go-to company for drivers in classes across drag racing. Celebrating its 17th year on an international scale, FuelTech USA started in 2015 and has already shown impressive growth, offering innovative products that have been praised for their painless installation. The FT series ECU’s built-in interface allows the user to have full control of the engine without the use of a PC, allowing for extreme convenience.

“We are thrilled to renew our marketing partnership with PDRA for the 2020 season,” said Nathalia de Leon, marketing coordinator, FuelTech. “By returning as the presenting sponsor for the East Coast Nationals, we also renew our commitment to our customers. We take great pride in providing customers with maximum reliability, performance and support through our products. We invite all in attendance at the East Coast Nationals to come by our display trailer and see the FuelTech difference for yourself!”

The PDRA East Coast Nationals presented by FuelTech will feature professional racing in Penske Racing Shocks/PRS Pro Boost, Switzer Dynamics Pro Nitrous, Liberty’s Gears Extreme Pro Stock, $hameless Racing Pro Outlaw 632, and Drag 965 Pro Nitrous Motorcycle. The event will also include the PDRA’s sportsman stars in MagnaFuel Top Sportsman, Lucas Oil Top Dragster, Coolshirt Pro Jr. Dragster, Gilbert Motorsports Top Jr. Dragster and Edelbrock Bracket Bash.

For more information and to buy tickets for the PDRA East Coast Nationals presented by FuelTech at GALOT Motorsports Park, visit www.PDRA660.com.

