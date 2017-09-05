Frigo Notches First Pro Mod Win at Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals

Sidnei Frigo raced to his first career NHRA J&A Service Pro Mod Drag Racing Series victory Monday at the Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis. This weekend’s Pro Mod racing, presented by JEGS.com, is the ninth of 12 events on the 2017 schedule.

Frigo raced a 6.318-second pass at 203.68 mph in his Artivinco Racing / Fuel Tech late model Corvette to defeat veteran Troy Coughlin who ran a 9.079 at 122.76 in his JEGS Mail Order Corvette.

“It’s amazing,” Frigo said. “For my crew chief, for my guys. My son’s here. It’s amazing. The car is so…everything is working good now. I’m very confident. And thank you to my crew.”

Frigo faced-off with Steve Jackson, Steven Whiteley and Richie Stevens, the husband to Pro Stock world champion Erica Enders, before reaching his first career final round. Coughlin set the track speed record in qualifying and defeated Jim Whiteley, Jonathan Gray and Rickie Smith before falling to Frigo in the finals.

Despite a first round exit, Mike Castellana, the No. 1 qualifier, maintains the points lead. Coughlin follows in second and event winner Frigo is fifth.

NHRA J&A Service Pro Mod Drag Racing continues at the NHRA Carolina Nationals at zMAX Dragway Sept. 15-17.

