Frank Hawley’s Drag Racing School Featured on Local CBS News Broadcast

Frank Hawley’s Drag Racing School was recently featured in a piece that aired on CBS4-WGFL, the local CBS affiliate in Gainesville, Florida. Reporter Marissa Sarbak was on site at Gainesville Raceway during one of Hawley’s programs at the central Florida track, interviewing the past NHRA Funny Car champion, as well as a handful of students. The full story, titled “What does it take to become a drag racer?”, can be viewed here.

