Force Sisters to Feature TrueTimber Pink Camo Cars for Breast Cancer Awareness

Like many of the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series drivers, the Force sisters will go pink for October in observance of Breast Cancer Awareness month. They’ll be sporting pink Advance Auto Parts hot rods at the AAA Texas NHRA FallNationals and the NHRA Carolina Nationals. Unlike the other drivers, their hot rods will feature TrueTimber’s Sassy B pink camo making a statement while expressing support of breast cancer awareness.

“Fall racing is in full swing, and we’re excited to team up with Courtney and Brittany Force to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month on the track,” said TrueTimber CEO Rusty Sellars. “During the October NHRA drag races in Dallas and Charlotte, race-goers will see both drivers’ cars and crews decked out in pink in our TrueTimber Sassy B camouflage pattern. It’s an honor for the TrueTimber brand and family to help drive awareness in this way.”

In addition, Brittany and Courtney’s cars will support charitable organizations focused on helping survivors and those currently diagnosed with breast cancer.

Brittany Force’s Advance Auto Parts Top Fuel dragster will be supporting Brakes for Breasts, an organization compiled of more than 100 independent auto repair shops across the U.S. supporting the research of a vaccine to cure breast cancer. For every brake service performed at one of the shops, customers will receive their brake pads for free and only pay for the labor. Each shop will then donate 10% of that brake service to The Cleveland Clinic Breast Cancer Vaccine Research Fund.

“It’s breast Cancer Awareness month so for Dallas and Charlotte we’ll be running TrueTimber Sassy B pink camo schemed Advance Auto Parts Top Fuel dragster and I’m really excited about it,” said defending Top Fuel world champion Brittany Force. “I got to help design the car, it’s got some hot pink and the great part about it is it’s going to match my sister’s car. We’ll be running matching cars for two weekends and twinning and really confusing people but all for a good cause. I’m excited to be teamed up with Advance Auto Parts and the Brakes for Breasts organization and hopefully we get this car in the winner’s circle like we did last year.”

Courtney Force’s Advance Auto Parts Funny Car will once again bring awareness to the Young Survivors Coalition (YSC), a premiere organization dedicated to the critical issues unique to young women under the age of 40 who are diagnosed with breast cancer. YSC is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

“I’m excited to debut this TrueTimber Sassy B pink camo schemed Advance Auto Parts Chevy Camaro Funny Car supporting the Young Survivors Coalition. I really loved being involved with designing the look of the car this year and working with Brittany to have matching cars. It’s great that we’ll be running it with the TrueTimber camo and hot pink to support YSC and Breast Cancer Awareness month,” said Courtney Force, a Funny Car championship frontrunner in the 2018 season. “I’m really honored to be able to have this opportunity to drive a race car that helps support an organization such as YSC. I hope we can get this TrueTimber pink camo schemed Advance Auto Parts Camaro in the winner’s circle and try to get back to dominating that points lead for all the survivors and all those currently battling breast cancer.”

Advance Auto Parts will add additional support for each of the organizations. In the month of October, for every set of CARQUEST brake pads sold Advance Auto Parts will donate a portion of the proceeds to Brakes for Breasts and for every battery tested and installed Advance Auto Parts will donate one dollar to YSC.

