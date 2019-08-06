Felts Earns Back-To-Back X275 SCSN Wins At WWT Raceway

In a side-by-side final determined by a .0026-second margin of victory, Alan Felts earned his second-straight Mickey Thompson X275 victory at Street Car Super Nationals 6: Anarchy Under The Arch Saturday night at World Wide Technology Raceway near St. Louis. The Bowling Green, Ky. native drove his ’91 Mustang GT to a holeshot win over Kenny Hubbard, Hubbard’s 4.429-second ET falling to Felts’ 4.432.

“I was a little nervous,” Felts said after the win. “The car was extremely hot from going laps a little bit quicker than we’d like, but we got up there and gave it our best shot. We didn’t give up all the way down the track.”

In VP Racing Fuels LDR action, Jim Howe took his ’68 Camaro to the Winner’s Circle with the victory over Matt Bell, with Howe’s 4.141-second ET at 179.35 mph beating Bell’s 4.201 at 189.15 mph.

The Mid-West Pro Mod Series also raced at WWT Raceway with the Premier Street Car Association over the weekend, with Aaron Wells earning the victory from the third qualifying position. Wells took his ’67 Mustang Shelby down the track in 3.969 seconds at 194.97 mph, beating Jason Hamstra’s 4.813-second ET at 101.71 mph. Jon Stouffer took the win in the MWPMS Slammers Second Chance race.

Full results:

VP Racing Fuels LDR:

Jim Howe (4.141 seconds at 179.35 mph) over Matt Bell (4.201 seconds at 189.15 mph)

Mickey Thompson X275:

Alan Felts (4.432 seconds at 164.73 mph) over Kenny Hubbard (4.429 seconds at 162.96 mph)

Mid-West Pro Mod Series:

Aaron Wells (3.969 seconds at 194.97 mph) over Jason Hamstra (4.813 seconds at 101.71 mph)

Calvert 6.0 Index:

Mike Eggleston (6.021 seconds at 120.69 mph) over Aaron Boehmer (6.018 seconds at 113.10 mph)

Mid-West Top Dragster:

Dan Phelps (4.147 seconds at 166.72 mph) over Danny Nelson (3.807 seconds at 191.78 mph)

Mid-West Top Sportsman:

Bob Gulitti (4.173 seconds at 150.70 mph) over Rich Smith (5.767 seconds at 92.35 mph)

Jr. Dragster 6-12:

Sarah Stewart (8.943 seconds at 72.40 mph) over Brent Wagner (8.964 seconds at 70.98 mph)

Jr. Dragster 13+:

Jay Kilkenny (7.912 seconds at 81.40 mph) over Lauren Chamberlin (7.967 seconds at 80.68 mph)

Box v. No Box:

Steve Pearson (10.547 seconds at 128.65 mph) over Bob Brooks (No Time)

Comments