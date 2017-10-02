Edelbrock’s ‘Top It Off’ Promotion is Back

Edelbrock is bringing back its popular “Top It Off” consumer promotion. Participating consumers can get a free Performer Series or Thunder Series AVS Carburetor when they purchase a new Edelbrock Power Package Top End Kit between October 1 – December 31, 2017.

Eligible purchases include any new Power Package Top End Kit. Consumers can choose a standard satin finished Performers Series or Thunder Series AVS Carburetor to top off their engine. This includes any Power Package Top End components purchased as part of Edelbrock crate engine. For a complete list of eligible purchases by part number, complete promotion details and to download a redemption form, visit the official promotional website at www.edelbrock.com/promo.

Top It Off Promotion Details:

Free Edelbrock carburetor with valid proof of purchase of a new Power Package Top End Kit

Choice of any satin finish Edelbrock Performer Series or Thunder Series AVS Carburetor

Valid on new Power Package Top End Kits purchased between October 1 – December 31, 2017

Consumers have until January 30, 2018 to submit a redemption form and proof of purchase

For more information visit www.edelbrock.com/promo.

