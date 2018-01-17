Edelbrock’s ‘New Year – New Carb’ Promotion Returns

Edelbrock is excited to announce its “New Year – New Carb” consumer promotion. Participating consumers will receive a $25 rebate when they purchase a new Edelbrock AVS2 Carburetor. The “New Year – New Carb” promotion allows participating consumers to receive a $25 rebate when they purchase a new Edelbrock AVS2 Carburetor with manual choke (#1905) or electric choke (#1906). The promotion will start on January 15 and end on January 30, 2018. For complete promotion details and to download a redemption form, visit the official Edelbrock promotions page at www.edelbrock.com/promo.

Promotion Details:

$25 rebate check with valid Edelbrock AVS2 Carburetor (#1905) or (#1906) purchase between Janaury15 – January 30, 2018

Consumers have until March 31, 2018 to submit a redemption form and proof of purchase

