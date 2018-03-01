Edelbrock’s 2018 Catalog Now Available

Edelbrock LLC, is excited to announce the release of their 2018 Automotive Performance Catalog. Edelbrock’s 2018 Automotive Performance Catalog can be ordered free of charge from their website at www.edelbrock.com/catalog. It is also available in a digital media format that can be viewed online or with a smart phone/tablet, including all iPhone® and Android® based devices.

“This year we added 10 more pages to the catalog, as we expanded our Max-Fire Ignition line and crate engine offerings. We’re also excited to add the AVS2 to our already popular carburetor line. The AVS2 is truly the best performing street carburetor on the market. The new annular booster design improves drivability right where the enthusiast wants it”, states Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Steve Whipple.

Catalog Details:

246 full-color pages of Edelbrock performance parts and accessories

Available FREE online or in print (#09218)

To order, call toll free (888) 288-2892 or order online at: www.edelbrock.com/catalog

