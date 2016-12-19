Edelbrock’s 2017 Catalog Now Available

Edelbrock LLC, is excited to announce the release of the 2017 Edition of its Automotive Performance Catalog. “We have over 450 new products, making this the highest number introduced in one year! This year we’re excited to add the new Performer II Series carburetor. We have added new racing intake manifolds for the Chevrolet LS7 engine and a Super Victor intake for our LS-R cylinder heads. We have also expanded our E-Force Supercharger line to include new systems for popular Chrysler, Chevrolet, Ford, Jeep and the Mazda MX-5 Miata. We’re also excited to introduce the new Max-Fire Ignition product line to the Edelbrock family. Max-Fire spark plug wires are made of high quality materials in the U.S. and are available in two performance levels,” states Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Steve Whipple.

Free Edelbrock catalogs can be ordered in print or on CD. Additionally, Edelbrock will continue to offer their catalog in a media rich format that can be viewed online or with a smart phone/tablet, including all iPhone® and Android® based devices.

Features Include:

236 full-color pages of Edelbrock performance parts and accessories

Available FREE online, in print (#09217) or on CD (#09017)

To order, call toll free (888) 288-2892 or order online at:

