Edelbrock Appoints New President

Edelbrock is pleased to announce the appointment of Steve Rogers to the position of President of Edelbrock LLC. The Board of Directors of Edelbrock LLC has appointed Steve Rogers as the company’s President, succeeding Wayne Murray, who will assume the role of Chief Operating Officer. Previously, Steve was the President and CEO of K&N Engineering, Inc. from 2003 to 2014. At Edelbrock, Steve will focus on product strategies and marketing initiatives to continue growing the brand. Wayne Murray will continue to focus on overseeing Edelbrock’s manufacturing and foundry operations. John Colaianne will remain as Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Rogers shared, “I am very excited to be joining the Edelbrock family and look forward to helping the company continue to evolve and grow. I am truly blessed and humbled to have this opportunity to work with one of the premier brands that helped to define the performance automotive aftermarket.” Further, along with the entire aftermarket industry, Steve expressed his sorrow for the recent loss of Vic Edelbrock Jr. He is committed to doing everything in his power to support the legacy for quality products that Vic and his father built around the Edelbrock brand.

John Colaianne, Edelbrock CEO and Industrial Opportunity Partners Operating Principal, said, “Our Board of Directors, along with Vic Edelbrock Jr., invested a lot of time in finding the right person to lead Edelbrock into the future, and we believe Steve is the right person for the job.”

Wayne Murray, Chief Operating Officer, added, “Our entire management team is excited to welcome Steve. We’re confident that Steve’s experience and expertise are what Edelbrock needs to foster continued growth.”

