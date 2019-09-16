Drag Illustrated Now Accepting 2019 Nominations for ’30 Under 30′ List Presented by Ididit Inc, Moser Engineering

Drag Illustrated announced today it is accepting nominations for its 2019 ’30 Under 30’ list presented by ididit Inc. and Moser Engineering. Comprised of drag racing’s most impressive young ambassadors, the popular ’30 Under 30’ list presented by ididit Inc. and Moser Engineering will celebrate its fifth year in 2019 as the main subject of Drag Illustrated’s 2019 December issue, the annual Tomorrow Issue. The ’30 Under 30’ nomination period will run through Friday, Oct. 11.

The honorees will be recognized during a special press conference, which takes place during the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) trade show at the Indiana Convention Center, Dec. 12-14 in Indianapolis.

“The ’30 Under 30’ list is one of the biggest highlights of our year, in part because we’re annually blown away by the sheer amount of nominations that we get,” Drag Illustrated Founder and Editorial Director Wes Buck said. “The thousands and thousands of names tell us the sport is alive and well with impressive young people, and we’re proud to be able to honor them. It’s also exciting to have partners like ididit and Moser Engineering on board for the ’30 Under 30’ list who recognize the importance of having talented, successful younger people in the sport. We can’t wait to celebrate the hard work of so many rising stars in the sport at the PRI show.”

The 2018 ’30 Under 30’ class was headlined by NHRA Funny Car standout Blake Alexander, who enjoyed a breakout season a year ago in the Top Fuel ranks. Previous ’30 Under 30’ headliners have included former NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle world champ LE Tonglet, Funny Car driver Jonnie Lindberg, a two-time NHRA Top Alcohol Funny Car world champ, and Pro Stock’s Vincent Nobile. In all, there have been 119 different ’30 Under 30’ honorees who have been recognized the past four years.

The 2018 30 Under 30 list also included the following personalities: Cory Gulitti, Jordan Ensslin, Matthew DeYoung, Tyler Bohannon, Cam Clark, Jake Simmons, Brandon Greco, Devin Isenhower, Nicole Liberty, Kyle Lang, Cole Rokosky, Madyson Ayesh, Jimmy Plimpton Jr., Justin Hutto, Santo Jr. & Santino Rapisarda, Jake Howard, Sadie Glenn, Daniel Young, Edmond & Caleb Ellison, Jake Sanders, Rachel Meyer, Camrie Caruso, Mike Decker III, Andy Schmall, Ashley Pritchett, Charles Myers, Kris Whitfield and Marina Anderson.

“Each year, we are blown away with the excitement surrounding this list, and last year was no different. There was a huge crowd in the media center, all centered around celebrating these brilliant and inspiring young standouts in our sport,” Drag Illustrated Editor-in-Chief Nate Van Wagnen said. “I’m definitely excited to see that enthusiasm again during the press conference this year at PRI. It’s such an immense challenge to narrow the list down to just 30, but by the time we get down to our final list, it’s a group of impressive honorees that are already doing great things in the sport. We take a great amount of pride in having a list that includes all facets of drag racing, and we can’t wait to reveal the list of honorees at the PRI show in December.”

To be nominated, the potential honorees must be younger than 30 years old as of Jan. 1, 2019, but the rest of the criteria for Drag Illustrated’s fifth annual ’30 Under 30’ list presented by ididit and Moser Engineering is virtually unlimited. Anyone who is working in drag racing, whether as a driver, crew chief, crew member, sanctioning body or track official, industry representative or in another facet, is eligible to be nominated for a spot on the ’30 Under 30’ list. Nominations will be accepted starting today through Friday, Oct. 18 via the link below.

“It’s vitally important to us to highlight the efforts of the young men and women in this sport and make note of the great impact they’re having in drag racing,” Buck said. “They’re the ones who will shape the future of the sport, and we want to continue to raise them up. If you’re a young person doing great things in drag racing, or you know someone who is, reach out and help us shine a light on their incredible efforts.”

To nominate someone for Drag Illustrated’s fifth annual ’30 Under 30’ presented by ididit Inc. and Moser Engineering, please submit your nomination here: www.dragillustrated.com/nominate or https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/di30under302019

