DI DRIVER BLOG PRESENTED BY WELD RACING: Megan Meyer

“You get in life what you have the courage to ask for,” -Oprah Winfrey

After a month off of racing, and getting engaged by the way, we parked our NGK Spark Plugs dragster in the winner’s circle again, for my fourth win this year. As a team, we’ve collected nine Wally’s between all five of our drivers and I hope to get No. 10 this upcoming weekend in Tulsa. Rachel and I are still very close in regional points, but I am ahead by one round, so even though I hope she does really good in Tulsa, I don’t want her to pass me up. 🙂 May the best driver win!

Wedding planning season is upon me now, right in the middle of securing sponsorships for the 2020 season as well as figuring out our schedule with possibly new drivers coming onto the team. It takes a lot to run an operation like we have and picking a wedding date has been the last thing on my mind – even though I get asked about it constantly. My time at the racetrack will now be filled with scrolling online looking at venues in Kansas and Missouri trying to find the perfect barn we’d like to get married in and browsing Pinterest for the perfect floral arrangement and color combination for a spring wedding.

Now that we’re in the second half of the season, I only have eight races left to gain as many points as possible to get the highly respected national and regional championships. We have three regional events, including Tulsa, left on the schedule this year, with Tulsa being my last one to claim points towards the National standings. Click here to read more about how the points structure works for Top Alcohol. I’m currently 10 points behind Shawn Cowie after we’ve both been in nine races. TJ, Jackie, Josh Hart, Shields, and my teammate Julie are all behind me, plus Joey Severance. Joey has only been in six races so far, so he still has plenty of room to make up points in the rest of the season.

My next national event will be Brainerd, where neither Shawn or Joey are entered. There is a low car count right now, so we’re hoping for the best and that we can get both cars into the final round. I have never won the Brainerd race, but I’ve been racing there for as long as I can remember since my Junior Dragster and with my Super Comp Dragster. It would mean a lot to me if I could get a win there this year.

I’d like to hear from you; what are you currently working on right now to get sponsorship for next year? Now is the time to schedule meetings, set up interviews, work on your social media engagement, and measure your demographics to present to potential sponsors. I see so many racers put this off, because they simply don’t have the time to invest in measuring their value, and it breaks my heart to see really good race teams fall to the wayside because they run out of funding. I’d like to offer my consulting and design services to any team out there that needs help with designing a great portfolio, website, marketing deck, or even a sponsorship proposal because I want to see you out there on the track winning races and doing what you love! You can reach out to me at hello@meganmeyer.racing and I’ll take the time out of my busy schedule to help you out.

Megan Meyer is the driver of the NGK Spark Plugs/Lucas Oil/WELD Racing A/Fuel Dragster in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series. Follow Megan on Facebook and Instagram.

This DRAG ILLUSTRATED Driver Blog is presented by WELD Racing. Follow WELD Racing on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and visit them online at www.WELDWheels.com.

