DI DRIVER BLOG PRESENTED BY WELD RACING: Megan Meyer

After dealing with the SEMA chaos, the PRI Show was a walk in a park for us even though we were slammed with scheduled appearances and interviews. For us, PRI is a place where we can get face-to-face connections with our current sponsors, and lock in a memorable experience with potential partners. This time of the year is filled with holiday joy and excitement for the 2019 season, so it’s the best time to put the final pieces into place for the upcoming season with new marketing ideas, driver collaborations, and probable retail displays.

Every PRI Show is memorable, especially with the connections that take place during the Drag Illustrated After Hours Party at Blu Lounge. I’ve made more success in my career at this show than I have at any others because of the down-to-earth people who are in the racing industry attending PRI. In the past I’ve met amazing racers in other sports, such as my good friend and Lucas Oil teammate, Shea Holbrook. This year I was grateful to meet Cynthia Gauthier, a very talented Monster Truck driver and welder, and ARCA racer Natalie Decker.

Last year we announced my 2-year partnership with NGK Spark Plugs at PRI, and this year it was thrilling to have two of my teammates, Julie and Rachel, with me at the booth to sign autographs for fans. This was the first time that all three of us have been in the same place together, and it was a blast getting to spend the day with both of them.

Also, Rachel was inducted into the 4th annual Drag Illustrated 30 Under 30 club for the 2018 season and we are all extremely proud of her. Rachel’s hard work doesn’t go unnoticed. When she’s not racing with our team at National and Regional events, she is a full-time mechanical engineer and races her Super Comp dragster at the local bracket races on the weekends. When she is competing in Top Alcohol Dragster, she’s also known as the “Clutch Girl” who disassembles and replaces the clutch pack between every run she makes.

We are still finalizing our roster and schedule for 2019, and do not have any final decisions made yet. But, we are most likely going to be competing at Pomona again for the Winternationals in February and will announce our plans for the next season before then.

Megan Meyer is the driver of the NGK Spark Plugs/Meyer Truck Center/WELD Racing A/Fuel Dragster in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series.

