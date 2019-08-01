DENSO Back On Board With Millican In Seattle

DENSO will return as a primary sponsor with the Straightline Strategy Group-owned, Clay Millican-driven Top Fuel dragster this Friday through Sunday for the Magic Dry Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways in Seattle.

DENSO previously supported the Parts Plus team at the Las Vegas and Charlotte 4-Wide events. At both events, the Mike Kloeber-led team made it to the final quads.

“This is our third race with DENSO in 2019 as our partnership continues to grow,” said SSG co-owner Scott Gardner. “We tend to perform pretty well when they join us and look forward to a great event in Seattle.”

With a runner-up finish in Sonoma last weekend, the time has come for Millican to hoist a Wally with DENSO.

“We’re honored to have Clay fly the DENSO flag at the NHRA Northwest Nationals this weekend in Seattle,” said Fran Labun, vice president of Aftermarket Sales and Product Management Group at DENSO Products and Services Americas. “Clay is a tough competitor and a tremendous role model for the sport. We look forward to watching him raise that Wally in the Winner’s Circle!”

As an associate of DENSO, Doug Herbert’s B.R.A.K.E.S Teen Defensive Driving program will also be bannered this weekend on the dragster.

The Parts Plus Top Fuel Dragster team has been on a roll lately with two consecutive final round appearances on the Western Swing as the circuit moves to Seattle.

“The final round has been a bit of an Achilles heel for our team this season,” explains Millican. “We’ve had five final round appearances and don’t have a Wally. But we remain confident that the wins will come very soon.”

Millican is tied for second in Top Fuel points with Antron Brown heading into Seattle. The battle for positioning for the Countdown to the Championship is extremely tight as number two through fifth is separated by a mere 27 points.

Comments