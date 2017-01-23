Cox Secures Backing from Clements Mechanical

Pro Nitrous star Jay Cox will be a force once again in 2017 thanks to backing from Clements Mechanical, which will provide primary sponsorship for Cox’s ’69 Camaro, nicknamed “The Pumpkin”.

After a very successful campaign during the 2016 season, Cox was facing the prospect of being parked at the start 2017 after the unexpected departure of his primary sponsor. Fortunately for Cox, things have fallen into place just over a month before the start of the season.

“I couldn’t be more excited about the upcoming season with Clements Mechanical coming on board,” Cox said. “Luke Clements, owner and founder of Clements Mechanical, and his wife, Jessica, reached out to me after hearing about my situation and we agreed to a deal within a matter of hours. It’s a real blessing to meet people like them and for them to join forces with us.”

Cox and Clements were brought together by mutual friend Jarrett Parker as well as crew members Dennis Bennett and Doug Askew, both of whom grew up with Clements.

Clements Mechanical is a full-service industrial contractor based in Garysburg, North Carolina, specializing in piping, structural steel, plant maintenance, and press repair. Though he’s an avid fan of cars and motorsports, this will be Clements’ first time becoming involved in racing.

“I’m honored to work with Luke during his first experience with racing and we’re going to show him and his family a really good time, and do their company justice on and off the track,” continued Cox. “Luke is looking forward to having a large hospitality presence for his friends, family, employees and business associates to enjoy at each race we attend. I’m excited about having some new blood in the sport; it’s something drag racing is missing and needs a whole lot more of.”

With little time for offseason testing, Cox will make his debut at the first Mad Mule race of the season at GALOT Motorsports Park in Benson, North Carolina, on March 4. From there he’ll hit each of the Professional Drag Racers Association’s (PDRA) eight events, as well as the two remaining Mad Mule races on the 2017 schedule.

“We’ve got the same awesome team and equipment that worked so well last season, and we’re going to pick up right where we left off,” Cox concluded. “Clements Mechanical’s motto is ‘Organized Chaos’ and I think that fits us perfectly and says what we’re going to bring to Pro Nitrous in 2017.”

