Check Out Three New Products From JEGS

Get the lowdown on three new products from JEGS!

JEGS Copper Finned Valve Covers for 1958-1986 Small Block Chevy

Revitalize Any Engine Bay

JEGS offers many refined Valve Cover designs to fit a variety of valvetrain combinations. Cast from high-grade aluminum alloy to endure the constant rigors of drag to circle track racing, JEGS Valve Covers maintain their seal without flexing or leaking to accommodate today’s high-vacuum systems and stress.

JEGS Copper Finned Valve Cover Push-In Breather

Clean Air & Contamination Prevention

Top-off your engine dress-up project with JEGS Aluminum Valve Cover Breathers. These 2-piece, aluminum, valve cover breathers have a nostalgic finned design and look great with JEGS finned valve covers. Available with a polished, black, or copper finish; each push-in style breather fits any 1 1/4 in. diameter valve cover hole and comes complete with a washable and replaceable internal foam screen.

Polished and black breathers are available with a replaceable 1/4 in. PCV tube for ultimate oil control.

JEGS Flexible Braided Transmission Dipstick for TH350 & TH400 – Black

Dipsticks with Style

Designed for transmissions that require a push-in dipstick, JEGS Flexible Braided Stainless Steel Transmission Dipsticks have a polished or black billet aluminum handle, double O-ring tube seal, and fluid level markings. Designed for bellhousing or firewall mounting each dipstick comes complete with a funnel adapter for easy filling.

Flexible Braided Transmission Dipstick

TH350 & TH400

Firewall Mount

Black Stainless Steel Braided Hose

Black Billet Aluminum Handle

Double O-Ring Seal

“Add” & “Full” Markings

· Includes Funnel Adapter

Comments