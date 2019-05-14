Tech
Check Out Three New Products From JEGS
Get the lowdown on three new products from JEGS!
JEGS Copper Finned Valve Covers for 1958-1986 Small Block Chevy
Revitalize Any Engine Bay
JEGS offers many refined Valve Cover designs to fit a variety of valvetrain combinations. Cast from high-grade aluminum alloy to endure the constant rigors of drag to circle track racing, JEGS Valve Covers maintain their seal without flexing or leaking to accommodate today’s high-vacuum systems and stress.
JEGS Copper Finned Valve Cover Push-In Breather
Clean Air & Contamination Prevention
Top-off your engine dress-up project with JEGS Aluminum Valve Cover Breathers. These 2-piece, aluminum, valve cover breathers have a nostalgic finned design and look great with JEGS finned valve covers. Available with a polished, black, or copper finish; each push-in style breather fits any 1 1/4 in. diameter valve cover hole and comes complete with a washable and replaceable internal foam screen.
Polished and black breathers are available with a replaceable 1/4 in. PCV tube for ultimate oil control.
JEGS Flexible Braided Transmission Dipstick for TH350 & TH400 – Black
Dipsticks with Style
Designed for transmissions that require a push-in dipstick, JEGS Flexible Braided Stainless Steel Transmission Dipsticks have a polished or black billet aluminum handle, double O-ring tube seal, and fluid level markings. Designed for bellhousing or firewall mounting each dipstick comes complete with a funnel adapter for easy filling.
Flexible Braided Transmission Dipstick
- TH350 & TH400
- Firewall Mount
- Black Stainless Steel Braided Hose
- Black Billet Aluminum Handle
- Double O-Ring Seal
- “Add” & “Full” Markings
· Includes Funnel Adapter
