Bazz Young goes for a wild ride in his “Down-Under Thunder” ‘69 Camaro nostalgia nitro Funny Car during the first qualifying session at promoter Chris Graves’ “Chaos in the Cornfield”, the third race on the four-race Funny Car Chaos schedule. Young, the president of sales and franchising at Snap-On Tools, got the car reeled in and crossed the finish line on the right side of the Havana eighth-mile strip. He skipped the second session to perform some preventative maintenance, then rebounded with a 4.15-second lap at 181 mph in the third session to qualify No. 6. Young improved to a 4.07 in the first round of eliminations, but it wasn’t enough to drive around the 4.05 of opponent Jim Gifford and the “Nor’easter” Funny Car.
