Bazz Young goes for a wild ride in his “Down-Under Thunder” ‘69 Camaro nostalgia nitro Funny Car during the first qualifying session at promoter Chris Graves’ “Chaos in the Cornfield”, the third race on the four-race Funny Car Chaos schedule. Young, the president of sales and franchising at Snap-On Tools, got the car reeled in and crossed the finish line on the right side of the Havana eighth-mile strip. He skipped the second session to perform some preventative maintenance, then rebounded with a 4.15-second lap at 181 mph in the third session to qualify No. 6. Young improved to a 4.07 in the first round of eliminations, but it wasn’t enough to drive around the 4.05 of opponent Jim Gifford and the “Nor’easter” Funny Car.

Photograph by Jason Dunn

Central Illinois Dragway

Havana, Illinois

Friday, July 28th, 2018

