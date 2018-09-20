CAUGHT: Bob Hawkins is All Lit Up

One of the highlights at Santa Pod Raceway’s Dragstalgia event was this Saturday night fire burnout performed by Sweden’s Bob Hawkins in his “Time Traveler II” front engine dragster. He was engulfed in flames for several seconds, earning him the admiration of the crowd and the Spirit of Dragstalgia award. On Sunday, Hawkins fared well in Slingshot Showdown competition all day long, but came up short against England’s own Joe Bond in the “Nuthin’ Fancy“ slingshot. Bond’s stunning 6.57-second pass beat Hawkins’ 6.86 effort in an exciting final round.

Photograph by David Beitler

Santa Pod Raceway

Podington, Bedfordshire, England

Saturday, July 14th, 2018

