Castellana Goes Back-to-Back with NHRA Atlanta Pro Mod Win

Mike Castellana raced to his second consecutive NHRA J&A Service Pro Mod Drag Racing Series win Sunday at the Lucas Oil NHRA Southern Nationals at Atlanta Dragway. This week’s Pro Mod Racing, presented by Pro Line Racing and FuelTech, is the fourth of 12 races on the season.

Castellana drove his Al Anabi Racing ’17 Camaro to a 5.776-second pass at 249.21 mph to defeat Steve Jackson on a holeshot after he ran a 5.772 pass at 247.61. Castellana’s reaction time of .025 bettered Jackson’s .052.

“I owe it to my crew,” Castellana said. “We had a little incident in qualifying, they got the car together. We had a mechanical failure the round before, they got the car back together. We made great runs, and I just thank my crew for putting this whole thing together.”

Castellana, who was also the No. 1 qualifier, defeated Sidnei Frigo and Steven Whiteley before securing his second victory of the season.

Jackson defeated Harry Hruska in the quarterfinals and No. 2 qualifier Todd Tutterow in the semifinals before falling to Castellana.

NHRA J&A Service Pro Mod Drag Racing returns May 19-21 at the 29th annual Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals presented by Minties in at Heartland Park Topeka in Topeka, Kan.

