BME Continues Radial Contingency Program in 2018

Bill Miller Engineering (BME), one of the most established and respected names in forged aluminum pistons and connecting rods, is proud to continue its highly successful Radial Contingency Program in 2018. For over forty years, BME has been an innovator in forged aluminum pistons and connecting rods, making them the first choice for the winningest Top Fuel and Funny Car teams, as well as a leader in demanding blown alcohol, turbocharged, and nitrous combinations.

BME also supplies the highest quality pistons and connecting rods available for radial racers. In fact, leading radial engine builder Pro Line Racing uses BME pistons and rods in every engine they ship.

BME’s Radial Contingency Program will kick off with Lights Out 9 at South Georgia Motorsports Park in Valdosta, Georgia, on February 15-18 and continue through October’s No Mercy 9 event. The program will also be available at other premier radial races throughout the season, including Outlaw Street Car Reunion events and the YellowBullet.com Nationals.

Over $5,000 in contingency awards will be available at each race to those racers who utilize BME pistons or connecting rods and run the BME contingency decal on each side of the car. Documentation must be submitted to BME after a win or runner-up finish.

“We couldn’t be more excited to continue expanding our involvement with radial racing, and we’re proud to help support those racers running BME rods and pistons. Being involved with Donald Long’s events has been a great way to increase awareness of the new program and we look forward to a successful 2018 season,” stated BME founder, Bill Miller.

BME is showing further support for the radial movement by remaining an official sponsor of the coveted VIP viewing stage at Lights Out 9 and No Mercy 9. VIP ticket holders will gain access to the stage, featuring BME banners, and will receive a commemorative t-shirt also adorned with the BME logo.

For more on the Bill Miller Engineering Radial Contingency Program contact BME at (775) 887-1299 and visit www.bmeltd.com to explore products for radial application.

Individual class awards for the Bill Miller Engineering Radial Contingency Program are as follows:

RADIAL VS. THE WORLD

Winner: $500

Runner-Up: $300

OUTLAW DRAG RADIAL

Winner: $500

Runner-Up: $300

X275

Winner: $400

Runner-Up: $250

PRO 275

Winner: $400

Runner-Up: $250

N/T EXTREME 29s/315

Winner: $300

Runner-Up: $150

LIMITED DRAG RADIAL

Winner: $300

Runner-Up: $150

LIMITED 275

Winner: $300

Runner-Up: $150

DXP 235

Winner: $300

Runner-Up: $150

ULTRA STREET

Winner: $300

Runner-Up: $150

OUTLAW 632

Winner: $300

Runner-Up: $150

