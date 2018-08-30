Big Savings are Back Again with Mickey Thompson’s Fall Rewards Program

Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels is celebrating the end of summer with a new rewards offer on the company’s popular light truck and Jeep tires and wheels.

Buyers can receive up to $150 in rebates on the purchase of light truck tires and wheels from Sept. 1-Nov. 15, 2018. Purchasing any four truck tires earns a $100 mail-in rebate and purchasing any four truck wheels earns a $50 mail-in rebate.

“Fall is a great time for customers to purchase a new set of tires and wheels, after a summer of off-road adventures,” said Ken Warner, Vice President of Marketing for Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels. “The Fall Rewards Program is the perfect opportunity to save money and see why Mickey Thompson truck tires are the best off-road tires on the market.”

The offer is valid on Mickey Thompson’s most-popular light truck and Jeep tires including the Deegan 38 series, Baja MTZp3, Baja ATZp3 and Baja Claw tires. Also included in the Fall Rewards Program, Mickey Thompson’s truck wheels come with a limited lifetime warranty against structural damages and are engineered for extreme off-road conditions.

See http://www.mickeythompsontires.com/offer for details.

Comments