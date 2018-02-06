All-New Precision LS-Series PT7576 Turbocharger Released

PRECISION TURBO AND ENGINE is proud to announce the release of its long-awaited LS-Series PT7675 turbocharger. Featuring a 76mm cast compressor wheel and a 75mm turbine wheel, this turbocharger is an excellent match for the widely-popular LS family of engines.

Purpose built with the LS-enthusiast in mind, this unit features a 360* hydrodynamic bearing system for exceptional reliability and increased thrust capacity. The turbocharger is available with (2) different turbine housing A/R ratios (T4 .81 A/R and T4 .96 A/R), making it ideally suited for a single or twin turbo application. Both options feature a 3 5/8″ v-band discharge for easy downpipe installation.

Additionally, the LS-Series PT7675 turbocharger comes standard with PTE’s ported H cover (4″ inlet and 3″ outlet) to protect against compressor surge.

– LS-Series PT7675 w/T4 undivided .81 A/R (Turbocharger part number 02207012219)

– LS-Series PT7675 w/T4 undivided .96 A/R (Turbocharger part number 02207012229)

Rated to support 1,150HP, the MSRP on Precision’s new LS-Series PT7675 turbocharger sells for $999.99.

For more information on the new LS-Series PT7675 turbocharger, or to place an order, please contact Precision Turbo and Engine at (855) 996-7832.

