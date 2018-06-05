Products

Aerospace Components Delivers New Titanium Front & Rear Drag Race Wave Rotors

Front Drag Race Wave Rotors

  • Billet Brake Calipers with ‘Zero Drag’ technology built in 
  • Less rotating mass/weight
  • More durable than carbon fiber
  • Faster ET’s
  • Floater rotors for spindle mount wheels
  • Front Rotors weigh 1.9lbs versus steel 5.6lbs
  • Withstand extreme temperatures
  • Highest resistance against distortion, warping, wear
  • Will fit any AC Drag Race Brake Kit
  • No special brake pads required
  • Made in the USA
  • Available now – Currently in stock

Rear Drag Race Wave Rotors

  • HUGE weight savings! 2.4 lbs. (Titanium) vs. 5.6 lbs. (Steel) each
  • Direct replacement for Aerospace Components steel rotors
  • Will fit any Aerospace Components Rear Brake Kit
  • Gas ported for better braking
  • No special brake pads required
  • Made in the USA
  • Available now – Currently in stock

Contact:

Aerospace Components Inc
2625 75th Street North
Saint Petersburg, Florida 33710
727-347-9915

AerospaceComponents.com

