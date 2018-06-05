Products
Aerospace Components Delivers New Titanium Front & Rear Drag Race Wave Rotors
Front Drag Race Wave Rotors
- Billet Brake Calipers with ‘Zero Drag’ technology built in
- Less rotating mass/weight
- More durable than carbon fiber
- Faster ET’s
- Floater rotors for spindle mount wheels
- Front Rotors weigh 1.9lbs versus steel 5.6lbs
- Withstand extreme temperatures
- Highest resistance against distortion, warping, wear
- Will fit any AC Drag Race Brake Kit
- No special brake pads required
- Made in the USA
- Available now – Currently in stock
Rear Drag Race Wave Rotors
- HUGE weight savings! 2.4 lbs. (Titanium) vs. 5.6 lbs. (Steel) each
- Direct replacement for Aerospace Components steel rotors
- Will fit any Aerospace Components Rear Brake Kit
- Gas ported for better braking
- No special brake pads required
- Made in the USA
- Available now – Currently in stock
Contact:
Aerospace Components Inc
2625 75th Street North
Saint Petersburg, Florida 33710
727-347-9915
