AEM Releases Flat Panel Versions Of CD-5 And CD-7 Carbon Digital Dash Displays

AEM has released flat panel versions of its popular CD-5 and CD-7 Carbon Digital Dash Displays that make them perfect for flush mount installation or in dash enclosures with tight tolerances. The new CD Carbon Flat Panel displays include all of the robust features found in the original CD-5 and CD-7 Carbon Dashes, but do not have buttons or an LED shade hood built into the enclosure.

Eight CD Carbon Flat Panel packages are available:

PN 30-5600F, CD-5 Carbon Flat Panel Non-Logging/ Non-GPS Display, Jobber Price $1044.44

PN 30-5601F, CD-5L Carbon Flat Panel Logging Display, Jobber Price $1377.77

PN 30-5602F, CD-5G Carbon Flat Panel Non-Logging Display, Internal GPS, Jobber Price $1155.55

PN 30-5603F, CD-5LG Carbon Flat Panel Logging Display with Internal GPS, Jobber Price $1488.88

PN 30-5700F, CD-7 Carbon Flat Panel Non-Logging/ Non-GPS Display, Jobber Price $1488.89

PN 30-5701F, CD-7L Carbon Flat Panel Logging Display, Jobber Price $1822.22

PN 30-5702F, CD-7G Carbon Flat Panel Non-Logging Display, Internal GPS, Jobber Price $1600.00

PN 30-5703F, CD-7LG Carbon Flat Panel Logging Display with Internal GPS, Jobber Price $1933.33

PN 30-3610, External Button Kit for CD Carbon Flat Panel Digital Dash Displays (Needed for changing pages), Jobber Price $55.50

OVERVIEW CD-5 and CD-7 Carbon Flat Panel Digital Dash Displays feature a full-color, daylight readable screens surrounded by a slim, tough, lightweight flow-molded carbon fiber composite housing. Seven ultra-bright LEDs span the top of the display housings for RPM and shift light indication. Users can program them to ascend in specific increments based on RPM range and flash when it is time to shift. Brightness is user programmable on the fixed color LEDs. A remote button kit (PN 30-3610, sold separately) easily wires into the CD Carbon wiring harness and allows users to change pages and clear memory. Two additional programmable LEDs are included in the enclosure and are fully programmable.

VIEW AND LOG DATA FROM OVER 250 CAN-ENABLED DEVICES! CD Carbon Dashes receive channels from CAN bus inputs and do not require special modules to read AEM and/or non-AEM CAN signals. They communicate with 45 AEM devices, are in-house tested to work with 159 non-AEM devices and we have DBC CAN files for 52 more non-AEM devices. A complete list of validated non-AEM devices is available Here.

LOGGING, TRACK MAPPING, SPEEDO and ODO CAPABILITIES CD Carbon Dashes are available with a 200MB onboard logger (CD-7L/LG), which provides about 24 hours of logging time at up to 1,000 Hz/channel. Individual channel log speeds are adjustable. Creating track maps, viewing/recording lap times and split times, seeing predictive lap times on the display with a live Gain/Loss value, and adding a Speedometer and/or Odometer are all possible with by using a GPS-enabled CD Carbon Dash.

VIEW AND LOG DATA FROM 08-UP LATE MODEL STOCK ECUS! CD Carbon Digital Dash Displays have the ability to read CAN bus data from the OBDII port of 2008-up vehicles with a simple installation of our OBDII CAN Adapter Sub Harness (PN 30-2217).

VIEW AND LOG DATA ON VEHICLES WITH CARBURETORS OR PRE-2008 STOCK ECUS! AEM’s 22 Channel CAN Sensor Module (PN 30-2212) and 6 Channel CAN Sensor Module (PN 30-2226) let you get data onto the Dash in a carbureted vehicle or a pre-2008 EFI vehicle using the stock ECU.

ADD 8 ADDITIONAL TEMP INPUTS WITH OUR 8 CHANNEL K-TYPE EGT MODULE Our 8 Channel K-Type Thermocouple EGT CAN Module (PN 30-2224) allows racers and enthusiasts to install eight K-type thermocouple sensors onto their vehicle and transmit all 8 temp channels to a CD Carbon Digital Dash via a one-plug CAN bus connection.

CAN-BASED ACCELEROMETER & GYROSCOPE FOR G-LOADS, ROLL, PITCH AND YAW Racers looking for acceleration forces and vehicle dynamics channels in addition to GPS can purchase a Vehicle Dynamics Module (PN 30-2206). The VDM includes a GPS receiver and antenna, a 3-axis gyroscope for viewing and recording roll, pitch and yaw, and a 3-axis accelerometer for collecting longitudinal, lateral and vertical acceleration.

UNLIMITED ALARMS AND WARNING TEXT Put an end to obscure warning LEDs! A powerful alarm editor allows you to create warning alerts and alarms for any incoming channel using customizable text in almost any language. We designed a dedicated alarm page that brings your attention to the dash in the event of a potentially catastrophic issue whenever a user definable condition is met.

SEVEN PAGES TOTAL, ALL CUSTOM CONFIGURABLE Users can create fully custom layouts and put whatever they want wherever they want on the screen. Templates include seven total pages; a startup page, four main pages, a unique ‘On-Change’ page and a dedicated Alarm event page.

FREE DASHDESIGN GRAPHICS EDITOR SOFTWARE DashDesign Screen Editing software is free and unlocked, so you will never pay for additional software features. You can assign incoming channels to the supplied layouts or create your own from scratch, the only limit is your imagination! We provide multiple layouts and themes to accommodate most styles and types of racing.

FEATURES:

Full color 5” and 7” screens with 800×480 resolution

Direct sunlight readable (1000cd/m2 brightness and anti-glare filter)

Layout files interchangeable between all CD Carbon Dashes

Wiring interface/harnesses are identical between all CD Carbon Dashes

Rugged, lightweight flow-molded carbon fiber composite enclosure

IP66 water resistance – open cockpit safe

Accepts channels from AEMnet CAN-enabled devices and non-AEM CAN bus devices side by side

Seven programmable pages including four Main pages, Alarm, On-Change and Start-up pages (requires Button Kit PN 30-3610)

Dedicated Alarm page quickly identifies problems, programmable in almost any language! (user defined)

Unique On-Change page can be used to identify map switching for boost, traction, lap times, etc.

Use the included page layouts and input your channels and text, or create your own from scratch

Free DashDesign Graphics Editor software

Seven LED RPM/shift light indicators on top of the housing (programmable and dimmable)

Two programmable LEDs

Odometer function

Over 200 supplied fully programmable SAE and custom warning icons, and you can add your own ‘Headlight-in’ connection dims the dash and LEDs during night operation

Two extra switch inputs included for displaying user-triggered events (blinkers, high beams etc.)

User supplied graphics can be changed based on channel values (up to the full screen size)

Convert CAN bus channel values to user-defined text

Plug & Play Adapter Cables available for Holley, Link, MSD Atomic and Vi-Pec ECUs

Accepts channels from 2008-up factory ECUs using Plug & Play OBDII CAN Adapter Cable (PN 30-2217, sold separately)

Install on carbureted and pre-2008 stock ECU-equipped vehicles using a 22 Channel CAN Sensor Module (PN 30-2212) or 6 Channel CAN Sensor Module (PN 30-2226)

Install 8 additional temp inputs and send them to the CD-7 Carbon with our 8 Channel K-Type EGT CAN Module (PN 30-2224, sold separately)

Available with or without 200Mb internal logging (up to 1,000Hz/channel)

Available with or without onboard 20 Hz GPS receiver and antenna

Add Vehicle Dynamics Module for GPS, 3-axis gyroscope and 3 axis accelerometer for G-loads, roll, pitch, yaw, track mapping and lap timing (PN 30-2206, sold separately)

Comments