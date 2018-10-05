AEM Makes More Improvements to DashDesign Software

AEM’s latest DashDesign Software update (1.04.10) has further enhanced the functionality of CD-5 & CD-7 Carbon dashes to ensure that they deliver the best experience possible for racing, track-day, hot rod, Powersports or any other application needing a digital dash that lets you See Everything. This update allows CD Carbon dashes to receive channels from even more OBDII CAN-based factory ECUs, adds a loop logging function so that users never have to worry about losing data when all on-board memory is full, improves the reset button functionality to easily reset other channels like lap counter, session timer and other min/max values independent of the recorded fastest lap, and adds support for non-interpolated function tables.

New setup files have been added in DashDesign 1.04.10, including more setup files for GPS-enabled CD Carbon dashes, support for Edelbrock Pro-Flo 4 EFI system users and support for the Zeitronix ECA ethanol content analyzer.

AEMDATA SOFTWARE UPDATE REQUIRED FOR DASHDESIGN UPDATE 1.04.10

AEMData logging analysis software 4.01.63 or higher is required to add these new features to your data logs, so CD Digital Dash/Logging version owners who are using an earlier version of AEMdata will need to update it. AEMdata software is free (click here to download).

ADDITIONAL IMPROVEMENTS

AEM engineers performed other minor improvements and bug fixes to ensure DashDesign is easier than ever to use. Please click here for a copy of DashDesign 1.04.10 release notes, and click here to download the latest version of DashDesign Software!

ABOUT THE CD-5 CARBON and CD-7 DIGITAL DASHES

CD-5 Carbon and CD-7 Carbon color digital displays feature super-bright, high-contrast, sunlight readable five-inch and seven-inch screens surrounded by tough, lightweight carbon fiber composite enclosures that make them the lightest graphical dash displays in their respective categories. Both displays have an integrated glare diffuser and shade hood for readability in the brightest daylight conditions. They are designed to accept channels from CAN bus connections and include limited analog inputs. Seven ultra-bright programmable LEDs span the top of the display housings for RPM and shift light indication. Two large buttons are included on the face of the display, providing easy page changing and memory resetting, even with driving gloves on. Two additional programmable LEDs are located above the toggle buttons on the sides of the housings.

