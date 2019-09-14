2020 NMCA Muscle Car Nationals Event Schedule

The NMCA Muscle Car Nationals Series is proud to release its 2020 national event schedule. The 6-event NMCA series is the largest and most popular muscle car and street car drag racing series in the country. Each national event offers drag racing categories ranging from 4,000hp Xtreme Pro Mods to entry-level drag and street racing classes, an awesome late & early-model Car Show, Manufacturer’s Midway, and much more.

“We are extremely excited about our 2020 NMCA schedule, including a return to World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in St Louis, along with our long-standing events at premiere tracks like Bradenton Motorsports Park, Atlanta Dragway, Route 66 Raceway, Summit Motorsports Park and our finals at Lucas Oil Raceway” said General Manager, Rollie Miller.

NMCA’s home to the “World’s Fastest Street Cars” and the most competitive grassroots drag racing series in the United States. Each event includes a huge all-American car show, giant manufacturers’ midway, burnout contests as well as special events including the Chevrolet Performance Challenge Series, Dave Duell Classic, Cobra Jet Showdown, Dodge // Mopar HEMI Shootout, the prestigious Nitto Tire Super Bowl of Street-Legal Drag Racing and much more!

NMCA 2020 SCHEDULE

• March 5-8, 2020

18TH ANNUAL NMCA MUSCLE CAR MAYHEM,

Bradenton Motorsports Park, Bradenton FL

• April 2-5, 2020

12TH ANNUAL NMRA/NMCA ALL-STAR NATIONALS

Atlanta Dragway, Commerce, GA

• May 28-31, 2020

• INAUGURAL NMCA MIDWEST MUSCLE CAR NATIONALS,

World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Madison, IL

• July 30 – Aug 2, 2020

15TH ANNUAL NMRA/NMCA SUPER BOWL OF STREET-LEGAL DRAG RACING

Route 66 raceway, Joliet, IL

• August 27-30 2020

19TH ANNUAL NMCA ALL-AMERICAN NATIONALS

Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, OH

• Sept. 24-27, 2020

19TH ANNUAL NMCA WORLD STREET FINALS

Lucas Oil raceway at Indianapolis, Indianapolis, IN

