2019 NMRA Series Schedule Announced

The NMRA Ford Nationals is proud to announce the 2019 national event schedule. Featuring an exciting line-up of all-Ford championship and shootout drag racing classes, Car Shows, and special events, the NMRA Ford Nationals Series looks to continue its growth and bring world-class, enthusiast-driven events to thousands of fans in 2019 at extraordinary facilities and markets across the Midwest and East Coast. "We're happy to kick-off our season with the Spring Break Shootout, a legacy event in Bradenton, Florida, that has captured the Mustang market since the mid-1990s. New for 2019 will be a stop at Gateway Motorsports Park for the NMRA Gateway Rumble and the Ford Motorsport Nationals in Pennsylvania moving to late-June," said General Manager, Rollie Miller. He continued, "in addition to those stops on tour, we will be visiting the usual mainstays on our schedule with Atlanta Dragway, Route 66 Raceway, and then complete the season at Beech Bend Raceway." Since 1999, the NMRA has brought Ford and Mustang fans the #1 All-Ford Motorsport Show. NMRA events offer competitive grassroots all-Ford drag racing combined with the amazing all-Ford car shows, manufacturers' midways, burnout contests, grudge nights, specialty classes, celebrity appearances and more! For more information on the NMRA Ford Nationals visit www.NMRAdigital.com or call 714/444-2426. February 28 – March 3, 2019 25 th Annual NMRA Spring Break Shootout Bradenton Motorsports Park Bradenton, FL April 4 – 7, 2019 11th Annual NMRA/NMCA All-Star Nationals Atlanta Dragway Commerce, GA May 16 – 19, 2019 Inaugural NMRA Gateway Rumble Gateway Motorsports Park Madison, IL June 27 – 30, 2019 19 th Annual NMRA Ford Motorsport Nationals Maple Grove Raceway Mohnton, PA July 25 – 28, 2019 14 th Annual NMRA/NMCA Super Bowl of Street-Legal Drag Racing Route 66 Raceway Joliet, IL September 26 – 29, 2019 21 st Annual NMRA All-Ford World Finals Beech Bend Raceway Bowling Green, KY